Pawan Kalyan tightlipped on Chiru's re-entry in Andhra Politics

The recent meeting of erstwhile Praja Rajyam Party leaders and Jana Sena Party leaders in Tirupati seems to be putting more pressure on Megastar Chiranjeevi, whose recent movies got mixed response at the box office, to return back to the field of politics in Andhra Pradesh. The demand for Chiranjeevi's re-entry heard louder in the meetings held by Chiranjeevi Fans Associations in Kakinada and Visakhapatnam few days back. They have been urging the Megastar to strengthen

his younger brother Pawan Kalyan headed Jana Sena party to have bright prospectus in the 2024 elections. It is all started with Chiranjeevi made his wish public in a function by saying that it is not a big task to Pawan Kalyan to become Chief Minister, if the people of Andhra Pradesh blessed him wholeheartedly with a clear mandate in the upcoming elections. He also gave an assurance in supporting his younger brother by indirectly hinting in his speech in this regard. With this, there is a widespread of speculations among the political circles as well as fans that the megastar is all set to re-enter the Andhra politics at any moment after the ground is well prepared.

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan seems to be tightlipped, though his brother Chiranjeevi, his die-hard fans and Janasainiks(Jana Sena Party cadre) has been making statements at the available platforms in this regard,

According to the political analysts whose have been closely monitoring the developments in Andhra Pradesh politics for the past eight-half years, Pawan Kalyan who moves forward in the direction of Telugu Desasm Party (TDP) supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu after his recent camaraderie with the former chief minister has been following wait and watch policy until unless Chandra Babu show green signal to him go with the megastar. They are of view that till then Pawan Kalyan will be busy in firing salvos at Jagan rule on various issues.