Pawan Kalyan posts a cartoon depicting Jagan & his ministers as a Gang of Robbers

Taking serious note of the comment of 'Rowdy Sena' made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his tour at Narasapuram on Monday against the Jana Sena Party (JSP), party president Pawan Kalyan posted a cartoon, which depicted Andhra Pradesh ministers as daylight robbers, on his twitter handle on Tuesday.









In the cartoon, a girl is crying when one of the four robbers forcibly taking chocolate from her. Other robber is threatening a middle aged person by putting sword at his back and demands, 'Give me the purse in your pocket, hand over the jewellery and documents related to properties to me'.

Holding a person's neck in his hand, "Come on, and tell me where you kept your land documents. Otherwise.. ", the third robber threatens the gullible.

Standing behind an old-age-person who has been moving with walking stick, "Hello old man, give me your pension money, PF, LIC policies and savings. Otherwise.. ", the fourth robber threatened.

And finally, a person looking like a gang leader to the robbers is pointing at Pawan Kalyan, who is giving assurance to a common man under Janavani Jana Sena Bharosa programme, and says "This is a Rowdy Sena and don't believe it".

There is a caption at the bottom of the cartoon reads, "Jagan in the capacity of Chief Minister criticized the opponent party as 'Rowdy Sena' ".

The cartoon posted on Pawan Kalyan's twitter handle went viral on social media where it received tremendous response from the netizens.