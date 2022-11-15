Pawan Kalyan faces criticism after he praises PM Modi on twitter 

Jana Sena Party (JSP) President Pawan Kalyan faced severe criticism from the netizens after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets on his twitter handle.

In one of the tweets, he thanked both the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister office on making his recent one-to-one meeting with Narendra Modi, after a gap of eight years, a reality.

Pawan Kalyan quoted some of the lines from a poem, "How much heights a man reached while standing on this stone like earth, in the same length and breadth his shadow will be recorded in the history", written by popular Telugu poet Gunturu Seshandra Sharma, and wrote that the above said lines are reflecting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey in public life.

The JSP President took one step forward and praised Modi as a progressive leader who face the each and every difficult situation, that came in his way, with will power and strived hard every moment to save the threat to public health and national security.

In one of the tweets he posted, Pawan Kalyan lauded Narendra Modi who sworn in as Prime Minister when the country was in troubled times and infused a feeling of Indian in each and every person of the country after understanding the diversity in cultures and region-wise-sentiments.

The netizens including his admirers criticized the JSP President on praising the Prime Minister without having any borders and boundaries.

"I am a huge admirer of you but don't know why do u believe in this kind of religious political leaders! Sorry you are going in a wrong way by uniting this kind of parties go single we support u but we dont support evil and cruel", a netizen said.

There is a poster posted as one of the replies to his tweet. In the poster Palwan Kalyan driving a two wheeler where the TDP supremo Chandrababu is sitting behind him in the first ride, CPI (M) leader Narayana, BSP chief Mayawathi and the BJP state president Somu Verraju are in the back seat during the later rides.

The caption on the poster in the Telugu reads as, " Mee Votu Maaku voddu, Memu Mosey Vaariki Veyyandi" (Don't vote for us (the JSP), vote for the parties whom we have been carrying with more responsibility) It also criticised the Jana Sena Party as Baanisa Sena (Slavery Sena) to Bhajana Sena (Chanting Sena).