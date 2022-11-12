Pawan Kalyan avoids media after meeting with PM Narendra Modi

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan seems to be ended without any positive note as the later refused to address the media after he came out from the meeting.

The sources said that the JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar took part in the meeting at the beginning later it turned to be one-to-one meeting between Prime Minister and Pawan Kalyan, which lasted for a maximum of 10 minutes.

The sources said the duo spend most of time with pleasantries. When the JSP president put many complaints on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in front of the PM and going to elaborate them, "I Know all these issues. Already I took note of them. Is anything is with you to share with me?", Narendra Modi asked.

The Prime Minister listened without saying a word when Pawan Kalyan stressed the need to fight against the Jagan rule in the state.

According to the sources, the JSP president also complained to Narendra Modi about how Chief Minister Jagan has been projecting the central government schemes as the schemes implemented by the state government.

After the Prime Minister says "We will meet once again", Pawan Kalyan came out of the meeting. When media persons waiting outside the meeting venue asked the JSP President that did he explained the humility he faced in a hotel room in Visakhapatnam in the hands of state government machinery to the Prime Minister, Pawan Kalyan evaded reply and left the place by saying that he will explain everything in his next meeting with the media persons.