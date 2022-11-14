Pawan Kalyan, a road blockade to Lokesh’s Padayatra

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been spending sleepless nights after the Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan have been more enthusiastic in criticizing the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh by ditching the pact the duo has made, which suggested join operation instead of one-man-show.

According to the TDP sources, the former chief minister felt that Pawan Kalyan has to visit Ippatam village after consulting him. They said that the village comes under Mangalagiri constituency, where the TDP general secretary and son of Chandrababu Nara Lokesh unsuccessfully contested from the same constituency in the last Assembly elections. The yellow party wanted to take the Ippatam issue to its advantage in order to paved a successful way to Lokesh in the constituency in the ensuing elections. The sources said that pouring water on the aspirations of the father-son duo, the JSP president visited the village well before Lokesh and assured financial assistance to the victims, whose houses were allegedly demolished in the road widening drive taken up by the authorities concerned, without consulting the TDP chief. As there is no option in sight, Lokesh forced to repeat the speech of the Pawan Kalyan in accusing the Jagan rule in the state during his visit to Ippatam village.

Rubbing salt on injuries, the JSP President without consulting Chandrababu has visited Jagannanna Colonies and criticized the state government in all fronts.

The party sources said that the TDP supremo has been worrying a lot about the crowd pulling of proposed state wide Padayatra by Lokesh from Kuppam in Chittoor district to Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district which may start from January 27 next year.

They said that his worry is nothing but the over enthusiastic Pawan Kalyan become a road blockade to the Padayatra which will dent the prospectus of the party general secretary in the ensuing elections.