Panchatantram Trailer: A slice of life drama

Panchatantram is the new film in Telugu that is creating a special interest among the audiences currently. The film has got a lot of interesting elements and the trailer indicates us the same. The makers revealed, "Experience love and life with the essence of 5 stories as one enchanting tale." in the trailer.



The film features noted artists like Brahmamandam, Swathi Reddy and others in key roles. The trailer hints to us that it is a slice of life drama that would appeal to all classes of audiences.

In the trailer, we cansee glimpses into the lives of various people who are dealing with various crises. Their stories are unique, and there is an underlying theme in all the stories being narrated.

The movie also features Samuthirakani, Divya Sripada, Sripada Balakrishna, Naresh Agasthya, and Shivathmika Rajasekhar. The team worked very hard and is confident about the output.

Scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on December 9, 'Panchathantram' is written and directed by Harsha Pulipaka. The film is produced by Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu!