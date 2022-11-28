Official: Vijay’s Varisu Locks Bollywood Release

Vijay's upcoming film Varisu will be released in Telugu and Tamil during Sankranti/Pongal 2023. Produced by Dill Raju, the film is facing a few issues for its Tollywood release as Telugu direct movies like Veera Simha Reddy starring Balakrishna and Walteir Veeraya starring Chiranjeevi also locked Sankranthi release. However, Dill Raju hasn't responded on the issue yet and it seems he stuck on to the same release date in Telugu, despite a letter from producer's council.

Meanwhile another news about the Varisu film is creating waves in Social media. Reportedly, Thalapathy's film Varisu will also be released in Bollywood as well apart from Kollywood and Tollywood. Dil Raju announced this news officially in a recent interview.

However, we need to wait for some more time to know about the release date of its Hindi version.

The film has Rashmika Mandanna in lead actress role. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film also has Prabhu, Jayasudha, Sarathkumar, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha, Prakash Raj and Yogi Babu in keyroles.