Nothing to worry about Kamal Haasan's health

Yesterday, reports came in stating that 'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan has been admitted into the hospital citing respiratory issues. The actor returned from Hyderabad to Chennai yesterday night and was said to be taken immediately to the hospital.

According to our sources, he was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SMRC) hospital in Porur, Chennai, after complaining of uneasiness and fever. Kamal was on a trip to Hyderabad regarding his political & personal works. He also visited legendary filmmaker Sri K. Viswanath gaaru on his visit and shared the clicks on his social media too. It was on his way back to Chennai he experience problems with breathing and uneasiness in the chest.

On admission, the doctors treated him for the same and advised a couple of weeks of bed rest for convalescing and is already discharged. We hear that there is absolutely nothing more to worry about his health.

Kamal Haasan is back to form with 'Vikram'. While he is currently busy shooting 'Indian - 2', and 'Bigg Boss Tamil: Season 6', he has also signed as many as 5 projects with various reputed filmmakers like Pa. Ranjith and Vetrimaaran and not to forget his reunion with Mani Ratnam after 35 years!