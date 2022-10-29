Not Venkatesh but Ram Pothineni for this hero?

Among the stars of yesteryear, only Venkatesh Daggubati seems to be laid back with his career choices, while all the other three, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna & Nagarjuna are lining up their projects in competition with the younger ones.



Venkatesh was last seen in the film Ori Devuda and he played the character of God in the film. Now, he is in talks with a couple of young filmmakers.

The buzz is that Anudeep KV who earlier directed Jathi Rathnalu and Prince came forward to pitch a script to Venkatesh but now, the reports say that the collaboration is not happening. After witnessing the result of the film Prince, Venkatesh looks like decided to call off the project but there is no clarity on the same.

On the work front, Venkatesh was last seen in 'Ori Devuda' as a cameo. Although this delay is not expected from Venkatesh, fans along with audiences are still looking forward to a promising comeback of Venky.

Now, Anudeep is planning to collaborate with Ram Pothineni for his next film.