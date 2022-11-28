No victims & no land owners, Pawan Kalyan enacts Ippatam drama

Jana Sena Party (JSP) President Pawan Kalyan has believed to be enacted a drama on the name of Ippatam victims, where he handed over cheque of Rs.One lakh to none of the victims on Sunday. Pawan Kalyan has handed over the cheque to as many as 39 persons on the name of Ippatam victims whose houses are said to be demolished by the authorities as part of road widening in the village which comes under Mangalagiri assembly constituency in Guntur district.

According to the government sources, the authorities have identified as many as 53 encroachments and demolished 52 compound walls of the 52 illegal constructions where the compound wall of the remaining one construction was intact as the owner of the house brought stay from the high court in this regard.

It is learnt that the public meeting marking the JSP foundation day was held in 7 acres of land belonged to Sambi Reddy, Tirumalasetty Samrajyam, Adinarayana, Gajula Sambaiah, Sankarasetty Srinivasa Rao, Sankarasetty Pitchaiah, Sankarasetty Rayudu, Umamaheswara Rao and Gajula Narasaiah, The above said persons are not in the list of the encroachers who build the compound wall on the road illegally.

The sources said that, Pawan Kalyan has handed over cheques to 39 persons on the name of victims, where the government didn't even touched the houses of the so called victims. The authorities demolished only the compound walls of the houses of the above 39 persons, where they admitted that they build the walls by encroaching the road. Now it was found that the persons who received the cheques were nowhere related to the land given to the recently held JSP public meeting. They said that, thus the allegation of Pawan Kalyan, that the government has demolished the houses of persons, who gave land to the public meeting, with vengeance, has proved totally a baseless one.