No money, No gold, Voters stage protest at BJP leaders' houses

The recent incident in Koratikal village of Munugode Assembly constituency raised many eyebrows where cotton farm labourers questioned former MLA NVSS Prabhakar when he asked them whether they receive an amount of Rs.3,000 for each vote or not.

In return the woman voters angered at him on non-payment of Rs.20,000 for each vote and 10 grams of gold to each of them as assured by the BJP leaders.

It is not the strange one in the constituency many incidents of this nature has been reported from various mandals in Munugode. The people who lured by the saffron bandwagon with bulk amount and gold to vote them in favour of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy are lay-siege the house of the BJP leaders. Seems to be adding more fuel to the Note for Vote issue, the social media posts which speculates high rates to the vote also irked the voters of Munugode where they complaining of receiving mere Rs.3000 instead of the huge sums. Some of them alleged that they didn't receive a single rupee so far.

It all started when the BJP leaders started their day in the early morning and visited the villages to distribute money to the voters. As the people are not convinced with an amount of Rs.1,000 to Rs.2,000 for vote, the leaders failed to take-up the money distribution programme in a scheduled time period.

According to the party sources, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy made area wise payments through online one week in advance to distribute the money to the voters. But the problem started from the Koratikal where villagers demanded the assured amount and the gold. It is learnt that the BJP leaders are trying to keep the incidents secret. They feared that the Election Commission of India may take serious note of it and filed a case if the incidents came in to light.