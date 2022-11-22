No intermission for Nayanthara's movie?

Lady Superstar Nayanthara, who recently played the female lead role in Megastar Chiranjeevi's recent outing 'God Father' is now all set to come up with a horror film titled "Connect." Bollywood star actor Anupam Kher is also playing a crucial role in the film.

Ashwin Saravanan of Tapsee's 'Game Over' fame is wielding the megaphone for this project. The makers have unveiled the teaser of the film today, which has been grabbing the attention of the audience. The teaser hinted that the movie would be played without any intermission in the theatres.

Interestingly, the runtime of the film is 95 minutes, and the teaser also received a positive response from the audience. The teaser made it clear that there will be some interesting moments in the film, and Nayanthara will surely impress the audience with her performance.

Sathyaraj, Vinay Rai, Haniya Nafisa, etcetra, play crucial roles in the movie. Vignesh Shivan, under the Rowdy Pictures banner, is pooling resources for this film, and Prithvi Chandrasekhar composed tunes for the movie. The film is getting a for grand release in the Christmas season.