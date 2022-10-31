Nikhil Siddharth to implement a new strategy!

It looks like Nikhil Siddharth is changed by the success of his 'Karthikeya 2'. With the national reach of the film, Nikhil tend to have gained much confidence and now is ready to face a big star as a competitor for Christmas. However, Nikhil seems to be implementing a new strategy for all his next films.

The reports say that Nikhil is planning to do films only that come up with a budget of 50 Cr rupees. Nikhil wants to be pickier in the coming days as he also wants his films to have a grand release in Hindi.

The talented actor is currently busy with two interesting projects. One of them is titled 18 Pages and the other one is titled, Spy. Apart from these two films, Nikhil wants to be extra careful about signing a new film and wants to make sure to have a budget of 50 Cr rupees. We have to see if this strategy will work out for him, going forward.