Next Episode Of Unstoppable with NBK To Witness Three Legends

Natasimham Balakrishna has proven his energy as a host with the popular talk show Unstoppable with NBK. The first season of this talk show was a big hit and the long-awaited second season of Unstoppable started recently.

The second season on Aha OTT is also receiving high positive response as the first season. Till now, there have been four episodes with Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh gracing the first and then a few young actors and politicians gracing the later episodes.

Now, the latest buzz is that the next episode of this show is going to witness three biggies of Tollywood. While one is said to be director K Raghavender Rao, the other two are said to be producers Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind.

The official announcement regarding it, is yet to be made by Aha. However, if the news is true, it is sure that the episode is going to get a high rating.