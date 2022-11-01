National parties to pay heavy price @ Munugode

The voters of the Munugode has been expressing their ire at both the national parties the BJP and Congress party which played cheap poll tactics by discarding the morality and integrity in Indian politics.

They are of opinion that the unexpected by-poll was forced upon them with the resignation of Congress sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy under the aegis of the saffron party bigwigs. The open secret of Rajagopal Reddy swung in to fray as BJP candidate after securing coal contracts worth Rs.18,000 crores from the Modi government at Center has well sink in the minds of the people where the sitting MLA has been losing trust of the voters which may well reflect in the by-poll. Apart from this, the recent farm house scam where three middle men tried to lure four TRS MLAs to join the BJP by offering Rs.100 crore, civil contracts and plum posts has made huge damage to the prospects of the BJP candidate at Munugode. The political pundits are of opinion that the saffron party has to pay heavy price with it's over enthusiasm in search of shortcuts to reach the seat of power in Telangana. With this Rajagopal Reddy may lose his deposit in the by-poll.

On the other hand, the recent comments of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his Bharat Jodo Yatra not go well with the people of Munugode. According to the political analysts who have been putting all their efforts to catch the pulse of the Munugode voters says that the voters take a serious note of the former Congress president make fun of KCR's ambitious BRS party at national level by saying that KCR can float international party and fight elections even in the US or China.

Most of the voters in Munugode become staunch supporters to the TRS chief after receiving benefits through various welfare schemes and development programmes implemented in the state for the past eight-half-years under TRS rule.

The political analysts are of opinion that by making such a derogatory comment on the Chief Minister of Telangana, by knowing or without knowing Rahul Gandhi himself became a spoilsport to the Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi Reddy who have been putting all efforts to stand at second place. With Rahul's comments her relentless efforts may turn futile on polling day. She may also lose the sympathy factor among the voters which he got from Senior Congress Leader late Palvai Govardhan Reddy.



The political pundits says that all these developments will add more brownie points to the ruling TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in winning the seat with astound majority.