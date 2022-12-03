Nandamuri Mokshagna's Debut - Here is the clarity

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the most reputed actors in the South film industry. Needless to say, he made his debut in acting through the legacy of his father, legendary personality, Sri Late. N. T. Ramarao. Over the years, he broke down the "golden spoon" allegation with his extraordinary performances.

Now that he's enjoying his 60's career, his fans are eagerly waiting for the Tollywood debut of his son, Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja. The 'Akhanda' actor has finally spilt the beans about the same in one of his recent interviews. Balakrishna has stated that his son Mokshagna Teja who is very keen on acting has been currently trying to improve his skills and confirmed that he will launch his son Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja next year. In addition to this, the actor also reveals that a script has been penned down by Sai Madhav Burra post which the film is likely to go on floors next year. He also talks about making an official announcement about the same.

On the work front, his upcoming project 'Veera Simha Reddy' is slated to release for Sankranthi 2023 and is already maintaining the buzz with two hit songs from its album.