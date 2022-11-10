Naga Shaurya enters the wedlock on November 20th

Young Tollywood hero Naga Shaurya is getting ready to enter the wedlock soon. The young and talented actor will be starting new beginnings with his lady love Anusha Shetty. The wedding has been approved by both the families and it will take place on the 20th of November in Bangalore.

The news is official and the wedding invitation card is already trending viral on social media. If the reports are believed to be true, the wedding will take place in Bengaluru on November 19th and 20th. The wedding will take place at the JW Marriot Hotel.

Naga Shaurya's family also began distributing wedding invitations. A grand lunch event is also expected to take place at the hotel. The wedding will take place in the presence of close friends and family members.

Naga Shaurya was last seen in Krishna Vrinda Vihari which ended as a flop at the box office. The actor will next be seen in a couple of interesting films.