Naga Shaurya decodes his relationship with Jr NTR

Hero Naga Shourya has somehow managed to create a market, although most of his films end up underwhelming & underperforming. However, with his approach of having a diverse body of work, he managed to pull a bit of following which helped him with the success of 'Varudu Kavalenu.' The actor also came up with a film Krishna Vrindha Vihari recently which also ended up as a big dud at the box office. Meanwhile, we have come to know that Shourya is planning to come up with another big-budgeted flick.

Interestingly, Naga Shourya opened up on his relationship with Jr NTR in a recent interview. Amidst many speculations that Shaurya is related to NTR's family through his wife, Shaurya has given a clarity on the same. Naga Shaurya called that there is no such relation.

Shaurya, however, revealed that his close friend is the sibling of NTR's wife Pranathi. Since they all grew up together, they share a great bonding, said the actor. That's the relation between the two and there is no family relation.

On the work front, NTR's next film is in the direction of Koratala Siva.