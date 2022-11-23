Music Director confusion for Mahesh Babu's next

Superstar Mahesh Babu's next film is titled SSMB28. The official title is not locked yet, but the tentative title remains SSMB28. Trivikram Srinivas is the director of the film. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. The makers already shot the film in the first schedule, but there is no major progress in the film. Meanwhile, we have come to know that there is a big rumor about the film.

Already there exist speculations that the makers are changing the film's story, and now, we come to know about more speculations regarding the music director.

If the latest speculations are believed to be true, director Trivikram Srinivas is going to bring in Anirudh Ravichander as the music director. Both earlier worked for the film Agnyathavaasi. Anirudh has done a great job in the film. He was supposed to work with Trivikram for another film, but it did not happen.

Already, it is confirmed that Thaman S is going to work for the film, but now we have come to know that he will be replaced by Anirudh Ravichander.

However, there is no clarity on the same. More details are awaited.