Murugadoss to make a superhero film with this actor?

Silambarasan aka Simbu is high on the successes of his last two films Maanaadu and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. In this phase of his career, Simbu is planning to focus more on content rather than the number of films.

If the ongoing grapevine is anything to go by, he may team up with star director AR Murugadoss for a multi-lingual high-budget project soon.

Apparently, Murugadoss gave a narration to Simbu recently and the latter was highly impressed by it. We hear that this is going to be a fantasy film and will feature Simbu in the role of a superhero. More details of this project are expected to be out once everything gets finalized.

On the work front, Simbu has recently finished shooting for his next film Pathu Thala. He is currently on a vacation. It is heard that he is also in plans to make a sequel to Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. It may hit the floors in 2023.

On the flip side, AR Murugadoss's last film was Darbar which was released in 2020. This Rajinikanth-starrer action drama was a flop. ARM is aiming to come back harder with his next project.