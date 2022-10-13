Munugode voters Revolt against Rajagopal Reddy

Fearing brick bats from the people of the constituency, the sitting MLA and BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has made great escape from Munugode. Amid 'Go back' slogans by the furious people, Rajagopal Reddy ran away from the constituency. The recent incident showing the mood of the Munugode voters which is going to reflect on the electronic voting machines in the ensuing by-poll.

As part of his poll campaign Rajagopal Reddy entered Munugode constituency in a car along with his followers during night time. Those are the places where the people welcomed the then Congress sitting MLA with garlands. Now he has been contesting on BJP ticket and facing ill-effect of the exposure of his Rs.18000 cr contract works from the BJP-ruled Central Government.

The localities were filled with BJP banners and flags. After seeing their sitting MLA with saffron scarf, the people in the concerned locality become angry. They raised slogans like 'Rajagopal Reddy sold to contract kickbacks' , 'Go back, Go back' against him. Rajgopal Reddy shocked to see the same people who voted and sent him to the Assembly as their representative has been raised revolt against him. The BJP candidate sensed the trouble. As the people started chasing his car, without getting down from the vehicle Rajagopal Reddy left the place in a hurried manner.