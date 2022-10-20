Munugode bypoll: CEC fumes at RO over Road Roller symbol controversy

Highlights: The Central Election Commission has fumed at the Chief Election Officer of Telangana for changing the symbol of one of the independent candidates.



The controversy over the allocation of symbols to the independent candidates in the Munugode by-election continues. Off late, the Central Election Commission has fumed at the Chief Election Officer of Telangana for changing the symbol of one of the independent candidates. The Telangana CEO which allocated the Road Roller symbol to the Yuga Tulsi Party candidate Siva Kumar through a lottery has changed it to the Baby walker.

However, the candidate has complained to Central Election Commission about the issue stating that he has already made arrangements with an allocated symbol. Against this backdrop, the CEC has written a letter to the Telangana Chief Election Officer over changing the road roller symbol in the Munugode by-election and asked the returning officer to explain why the road roller symbol was removed. The CEC has issued instructions to explain 5 pm on Thursday.

It is known that the ruling TRS party has already approached the High Court in the matter of symbols urging to remove those symbols that look similar to Car. The court responded on this occasion and made it clear that the final decision in the matter of election symbols rests with the Election Commission and dismissed the petition.