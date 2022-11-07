Munugode by-election result proves people are with KCR, says MLC Kavitha

MLC Kalavakuntla Kavitha said that the Munugode by-election result is proof that the people are always with KCR in any election. On the occasion of Kartika Pournami, MLC Kavitha along with her family members performed a special pooja at Neelakantheswara temple in Nizamabad city. Later speaking to the media, she thanked the people who made TRS win in Munugodu.

Kavitha said that the people have given a rude shock to the BJP leaders who have been silent for so many days. She said that the TRS has achieved a hat-trick in Nalgonda and is confident that in any election in Telangana, all the people will be on the side of the TRS.

However, it was revealed that special pujas were conducted in the Neelakanteswara temple on the occasion of Kartika Pournami, like every seven. She said that she was happy to visit the majestic Neelakanaswar on the occasion of Kartika Pournami.