Munugode by-election: Campaign to end today, TRS ministers to hold road shows

The campaign for the Munugode by-election will end today at 6 pm on Tuesday. On this account, Ministers Kalvakuntla Tarakarama Rao, Tanneru Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and many other ministers will hold a campaign in support of TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy. Minister KTR participated in a roadshow at Narayanapur mandal center from 11 am to 1 pm followed by a roadshow in Munugode town from 2 pm to 5 pm.



Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will participate in a massive rally at Nampally Angadibazar in Yadav constituency at 10.30 am. Later, he will address a meeting to be held at the Ambedkar statue. The other ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao will campaign in Chandur and Srinivas Goud in Choutuppal. Meanwhile, the Chief Election Officer Vikas Raj said that the non-local candidates who came to the campaign should leave the constituency by 6 PM.



He said that all arrangements for the November 3 election have been completed. He said that the polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on the 3rd and there will be webcasting from every booth.

