Munugode, a Tough Nut to Crack

The poll campaign of various political parties came to an end at Munugode assembly constituency after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a meeting in Chandur in support of party candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in the upcoming by-poll.

When a group of journalists from Hyderabad visited various places comes under Munugode Assembly constituency to catch the pulse of the average voter on Monday, they found calmness before the storm in the constituency. Though the people from different walks of life are busy with their routine, the debatable point among them is nothing but the outcome of the by-poll where the major political parties eagerly w waiting.

As the polling is fast approaching the police on duty has been allowing persons from outside after verifying their Aadhar card and identification cards thoroughly.

Started from Dilsukhnagar and Hayathnagar on the outskirts of happening city Hyderabad, the group of journalists visited important places like Chandur, Choutuppal, Koyyalagudem, Dandumailaram, Samsthan Narayanpur, Gattuppala, Sivannagudem and Puttapaka in the constituency and elicited the views of voters in different survey methods.

When the journalists interact with as many as 25 persons most of them said that they will vote for the TRS candidates and some of them preferred to vote for the Congress. As most of the Thandas under Samsthan Narayanpur showed interest towards the car symbol, in a surprise to the journalists some of the voters in the native village of the TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy expressed their willingness to vote for the Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi Reddy. Most of the voters who showed their unwillingness towards the ruling party candidate are staunch admirers of the party supremo KCR.

The same was happened when the journalists made phone calls to their friends in Chandur. They came to know that the Congress workers alleged that the party is not spending money when compared with other parties and the party leaders at state level least bothered to take part in the poll campaign vigorously. With this, the present trend will garner more votes to Palvai Sravanthi and she may stood in second place in the by-poll.

Though most of the voters expressed their unwillingness towards the TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in Munugode, the hard work done by the Minister Jagadish Reddy will bring votes to the ruling party candidate.

Most of the voters from Kothaguda, Gattuppala, Sivannagudem and Puttapaka also preferred the TRS in the upcoming poll. The beneficiaries of the development programmes and welfare schemes which have been implemented by the state government have said they will definitely voter for the car symbol.

But with the dominance of urban population, Munugode and Choutuppal has been giving some strength to the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and at the same time the strength will not turned as votes in favour of the party candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. Somehow it may decrease the vote share of the pink party.

At the end of the day, the group of journalists from Hyderabad had reached to a conclusion that the ruling TRS candidate may win the seat with a majority between 15,000 to 20,000 votes. Though there is a split of votes with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ultimately it will benefit the ruling party in the outcome of the poll.