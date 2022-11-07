Moral Victory @ Munugode, new mantra to save face at Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh

As expected the BJP leaders started chanting so called moral victory in the recent Munugode by poll though the party candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy tasted dust in the hands of the TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy with a margin of 10,309 votes.



Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who have been touring in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh also joined in the group of chanting leaders, said that the saffron party secured moral victory in Munugode when press persons questioned him about the party's performance one day after the results were declared.

The video footage of the Union minister with the press persons clearly showed the lack of direct eye to eye contact of the BJP leader with the press persons. His facial expressions, body language and lack of confidence in his voice while speaking about the poll outcome has been reflecting the fear of an average saffron party leader on the implications of Munugode in the ensuing Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh states.

Though he said that their party will be victorious in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections by putting an end to the family rule in the state, it is learnt the party bigwigs are of opinion that forget about the 2023 Telangana elections, the defeat in Munugode is nothing but presenting ammunition to the opponents in a golden plate in the poll war field of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where they are not leaving a single stone unturned in terms of hitting the BJP in all fronts.

According to the sources, hectic discussions has been taking place at Delhi among the BJP leaders in order to chalk out a programme to save the face of the party in the poll bounding two states effectively.