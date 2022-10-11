Mohan Babu in the Android Kunjappan remake!

Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 is a 2019 Indian Malayalam-language science fiction comedy-drama that became a big hit at the box office. Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the film is produced by Santhosh T. Kuruvilla. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Soubin Shahir, Sooraj Thelakkad, Kendy Zirdo, and Saiju Kurup played the lead roles in the film. The film is now getting remade in Telugu.

Mohan Babu will be reprising the role of Suraj Venjaramoodu in the film. Manchu Vishnu got the film's remake rights, and he has officially confirmed the same with the media, in Kerala, during the promotions of his next film Ginna.

The actor confirmed that the shoot of the film will begin next year, and the pre-production work of the same is currently in progress. Interestingly, Vishnu revealed that he won't be acting in the film and he would hire some other actor to play the other lead.

The complete details of the cast and crew will be out soon. On the other hand, Ginna will release on the 21st of October.