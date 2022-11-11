Modi No Entry, flexies appear in Hyderabad hours before PM's visit

At a time the Telangana BJP leaders are making all arrangements to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Begumpet Airport in a big way, opposing his visit, flexies on the name of Telangana Chenatha Youth Force were appeared at various main junctions in Hyderabad.

The flexies with a caption of 'Modi No Entry to Telangana' has been attracting the motorists as well as passerby at the junctions. As most of the flixies were put up at the traffic signals, Hyderabadis have a glance at the flexi when they stopped at red signal. It also demands the Prime Minister to "Rollback 5% GST on handloom products".

It gained significance with the BJP ruled Central Government's hasty decision to impose Goods and Services Tax (GST) of five percent on handloom products.

The decision received severe criticism from political parties except the BJP and people from various sections in Telangana.

Opposing the Centre's move, TRS working president, minister KT Rama Rao launched postcard movement recently. The Telangana minister personally wrote a post card to Prime Minister Narendra Modu and urged him to roll back 5% GST on handloom products. He appealed everyone to send a post card to the Prime Minister in this regard. His appeal evoked tremendous response from large number of people. Most of the netizens posted the image of post card on social media platforms, which they have sent to the Prime Minister.

KTR's sister and Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha also joined the post card movement and shared her thought, on severe implications of imposing GST on handloom products on Indian society, on her twitter handle.

The political analysts are of opinion that the GST on handloom products has somehow show its ill effect on the prospectus of the BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in the recent Munugode by-poll, where voters from weavers community are good number in the constituency.

They said that protest against the GST on handloom products is still haunting the Modi government with the latest appearance of flexies, demanding roll back of 5% GST on handloom products, across Hyderabad.