Modi dents poll prospects of BJP candidate

BJP candidate to Munugode by-election Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has to pay a heavy price due to the decision taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at Center. The decision which meant to impose five percent Goods and Sales Tax (GST) on handloom products has received severe back lash from various sections across the country especially from the weavers' community of Munugude who will play a decisive role in the ensuing by-poll. Though Rajagopal Reddy has burning midnight oil to win the seat at any cost, the GST on handloom products become bane to the sitting MLA.

The political analysts are pinpointing Narendra Modi, who took a decision on implementing the GST on handloom products, for the difficulties the BJP candidate have been facing in winning the hearts of the voters in Munugode. According to them, the ruling TRS, which have been damn sure of winning the seat and trying to push the saffron party candidate to the position of loosing deposits in the by-poll, has taking the hasty decision of Narendra Modi in implementing the GST on handloom products to its advantage.

With the post card movement launched by the TRS working president KT Rama Rao against the GST on handloom products has been receiving tremendous response from the people, according to the BJP sources, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy started worrying about the negative impact of the weavers reflect on the EVMs in the ensuing by-elections. It is learnt that the BJP candidate who is not in a position to ask the BJP bigwigs to rollback the decision on implementation of the GST on handloom products has been showing his frustration in the form of arrogance towards the people in Munugode constituency.

The recent incident of Rajagopal Reddy who dictating the terms to the audience at a public meeting as part of poll campaign becomes a classic example of his anger towards his bosses on the implementation of GST on handloom products. The political pundits are of the opinion that the BJP candidate has to blame none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his debacle in the ensuing by-poll.