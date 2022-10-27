Mission 175: Jagan focuses on 'Family Doctor' to win all seats in next elections

In an attempt to retain the power after Assembly elections by wooing voters in the rural areas, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has all set to implement the 'Family Doctor' programme in a full fledged manner from Ugadi festival in 2023. The programme said to be the brain child of CM Jagan is aimed to provide medical and health services to the people living in rural Andhra Pradesh.

According to the health department officials, the programme has to launch on August 15. But with unknown reasons it was not materialized.

The chief minister specifically mentioned the functioning of the pilot project of Family Doctor programme in a recent meeting with YSRC leaders from Tekkali Assembly constituency while discussing on the poll strategy to win maximum seats in coming general elections.

The leaders who attended the meeting disclosed that the CM has said the Family Doctor programme will be implemented in a full- fledged manner from Ugadi festival in 2023, the day marking the first day of the beginning of another year which brings with itself the freshness of New Year and happiness among the Telugu speaking people.

With this, the officials of Health, Medical Family Welfare departments are on tenterhooks to complete the construction of as many as 5,000 buildings and ready them across the state by December. The buildings were meant to accommodate YSR Health Clinics.

According to the officials concerned, the coming up health clinics will play a key role in implementing the Family Doctor programme which is aimed to provide healthcare to the rural people. As many as 1,500 mid-level health care providers (MLHPs) will be appointed in the health clinics where each clinic will have a B.Sc nursing student, an ANM and four ASHA workers.

The officials concerned have said that the health clinics will solve the 80 percent of the health problems of the patients at the village level. As many as 430 mobile medical units (MMUs) will be used to implement the Family Doctor programme across the state, they said.