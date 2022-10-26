Meher Ramesh gives progress report on Bhola Shankar

Popular director Meher Ramesh is currently busy working on the prestigious project, Bhola Shankar. The film is the official remake of the Tamil super hit Vedhalam. Keerthy Suresh plays the sister role in the film. The makers are happy with the way the film is progressing now. The director updated the film's progress recently.

According to the information given by the film's director, we have come to know that 40 percent of the shoot is completed. The director also gave a clarity that the remake is not a scene to scene remake but the Telugu version will see a lot of major changes.

Tamannaah Bhatia plays the leading lady, and Mahati Swara Sagar is the music composer. Anil Sunkara produces the film. The makers are planning to bring the film to theatres during Summer next year. More details of the film will be out soon.