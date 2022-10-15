Manchu Vishnu calls it a Fake News

Manchu Vishnu is currently busy with the promotions of his new film titled Ginna. As part of the promotions, he is interacting with a lot of people on social media. He also spoke to a couple of media outlets. Interestingly, a news came out that Vishnu felt cheated by the teaser of Adipurush.

The rumor in circulation is that Vishnu had commented that team Adipurush did not prepare the audiences that they are making an animation film. Instead, they left an opinion that the film will be made in live action.

But, Vishnu has come up with a clarity now that he had not made any comments as such. He called it a fake news and conveyed his best wishes to Prabhas.

"Fake News! As expected, some item raja trying to spread negative news just before #Ginna release I want nothing but the best for my darling brother Prabhas." tweeted Manchu Vishnu on social media.

Ginna is gearing up for a grand release on the 21st of this month.