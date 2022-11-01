Kharge to face the music with Rahul's statement on poll alliance

Seems to be a rude shock to the party cadre of the Telugu states, which have been expecting new lease of life to the party with the on-going Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi adopted different ways when it comes to the poll alliance with the ruling parties in the states. At the same time he put the Congress president Mallikharjun Kharge in to trouble with his statements.

Addressing press persons at Kothur near Hyderabad on Monday, the former Congress President has clarified that there is no possibility of poll alliance with the TRS in near future. When the reporters asked about the poll alliance with the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, he evaded direct answer and said that he is not authorized to decide the alliance with the other parties and only party president and party committees concerned will take a call on it.

The political analysts are surprised with Rahul Gandhi who is trying to overshadow the newly appointed Congress President Mallikharjun Kharge in all fronts with his statement on the issue of alliance with the ruling TRS in Telangana. By doing so, he failed to keep the promise that was given to Kharge during his swearing-in-ceremony that he will not all interfere in party matters.

They are of opinion that when it comes to the issue of poll alliance with the ruling YSRCP in the neighbouring Telugu state, he simple evaded direct answer and through the ball to Kharge's court by saying that that will be decided by the party president and committees concerned.

The political pundits said that Rahul Gandhi's attitude may send wrong signals to the party cadre and common people all over the country at a time his Bharat Jodo Yatra has gained momentum. They said it may show negative impact on the Congress party prospectus in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Assembly elections are fast approaching. At the same time he put the new Congress party president into trouble when it comes to taking decisions on party matters.