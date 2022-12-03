Mahesh babu and Namrata to start 'AN Restaurants' in Hyderabad

Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar entered into the multiplex business a few years ago by starting AMB Cinemas. They partnered with Asian Cinemas in starting this venture. Now, they have partnered again with the Asian Group and are venturing into the restaurant business.

It is officially announced that 'AN Restaurants' will soon start in Hyderabad. The first branch of the restaurant is coming up in Nira Towers on Road: 12, Banjara Hills. It is expected to be inaugurated soon. In the same building, Minerva Coffee Shop and Palace Heights are also being set up.

It is understood that AN stands for Asian-Namrata. After being successful in the multiplex business, Mahesh and Namrata are aiming to hit the bulls-eye in the restaurant business as well. Fans on social media are wishing the couple all the best for this new venture.

On the film front, Mahesh Babu is currently working on an untitled film under the direction of Trivikram. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the movie. S. Radhakrishna and Naga Vamsi are bankrolling the project. Thaman is composing the music for it.