Lord Ganesha to Dr Ambadekar, Politics of Images on Currency Notes to influence vote banks

The vote bank politics of Gujarat has been taking new turn and twists with the Assembly elections are fast approaching. In order to give a tough competition to the ruling BJP in the state with Hindutva plank, Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to print images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes. According to the AAP supremo the initiative will stimulate the Indian economy and entire country will be blessed with images of the Hindu gods on one side of the currency note where the image of Mahatma Gandhi on the other side remains intact.

As the Kejriwal's appeal to the Prime Minister added communal colour to the currency note, now, it's the turn of the grand old party to add constitutional hue to it. Congress MP Manish Tiwari has suggested to use the photo of India's first Law minister Dr Babasahib Ambedkar on the new series of notes. According to him, the currency note will sum up the modern Indian legends perfectly with Mahatma Gandhi on one side of the note who preached and followed non-violence and Dr Ambedkar on other side with Constitutionalism.

According to the financial analysts the rise in the use of digital currency has been reducing the demand of physical notes or currency notes leaving the currency units in the country with surplus capacity.

In this scenario, Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt. Ltd, owned by the Reserve Bank of India(RBI) has been sensing the challenges for the currency notes with digital currency and planning to venture to produce currency notes of other countries.

The political pundits are finding fault with the politicians who have been using the currency notes for their vote bank politics without realizing the truth that the physical notes are gradually vanishing with the rise of digital currency in every nook and corner of the country.