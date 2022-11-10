Lokesh criticises Jagan rule as JCB rule

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that the YSRC ruled state government has been taking vengeance against the people who support opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh.



Nara Lokesh made a visit to Ippatam, four days after Jana Sena Party (JSP) President Pawan Kalyan's visit to the village in Mangalagiri constituency of Guntur district, where some houses were demolished in the road widening driven taken by the authorities concerned.

The road widening drive in Ippatam became a hot topic in the state for the past few days. By announcing financial assistance of Rs. One lakh to each of the victims, whose houses were demolished or damaged, Pawan Kalyan irritated the ruling YSRC leaders. The village comes under Mangalagiri Assembly Constituency where the TDP general secretary un-successfully contested in the last elections. If everything goes well Nara Lokesh may once again test his luck from the same constituency in the next Assembly elections. Even though the JSP president made hungama during his visit to Ippatam and showed his love and affection towards the village by announcing the financial assistance to the victims.

Seemed to be repeating the Pawan Kalyan's speech, Nara Lakesh has said that it is unbelievable to believe that the government which failed to repair the pot holes on the roads across the state has been assuring that it is going to lay 120-feet-road in a small village like Ippatam. What is the necessity of the laying 120-feet-road inside the village when the entry road to the village is of 30 feet width, he questioned.

He alleged the ruling YSRCP has created law and order problem in a village which is peace full for decades. As the villagers vote the TDP in 2019 elections and provide land to conduct the public meeting the JSP marking its foundation day, the ruling party leaders has been taking vengeance against them by demolishing the houses in the guise of road widening drive.

He criticised the Jagan government as JCB government. Nara Lokesh alleged that after Jagan become chief minister the JCB turned as an official vehicle to the state government which has set a target of torturing the poor people in Andhra Pradesh. He said that people of the state will put an end to the Jagan rule very soon. The TDP general secretary has assured the victims the party will support them in all fronts.