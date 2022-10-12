Licence to Loot, Centre allotted 5G airwaves to Adani

Coming days will clarify whether the Adani Group with this licence will directly enter in to the fray or compete with other big players by purchasing Vodafone-Idea.



The BJP-ruled Central Government has successfully allotted 5G airwaves to Adani Group owned Adani Data Networks during 5G auction which continued seven days over 40 rounds of bidding. With this, the Central government gave way to Adani Group to all areas including telecom sector. The bigwigs in telecom sector shocked to see the Adani Data Networks during 5G auction without any prior announcement. Like a silent killer the Adani Group has acquired the telecom licence in the way how the Reliance-Jio did earlier.

The entry of Reliance-Jio in to the telecom sector has paved way to the monopoly in the sector where the government add more fuel to this so called telecom revolution. The down fall of the Public Sector Units (PSUs) is evident to this revolution. With the advent of monopoly in the telecom market, the Jio has been collecting exorbitant charges on the name of various data packages. Seems to be following the footsteps of the Jio, the other players in the market like Airtel also hiked its charges on data packages.

Now Adani Data Networks has entered in the telecom sector. According the well known business anlaysts the Adani may compete with Jio and soon or later takeover the reins of monopoly in telecom sector from the Jio. They said that one has to wait and watch whether the Adani Group with this licence will directly enter in to the fray or compete with big players by purchasing Vodafone-Idea in the coming days.