KTR's post card movement against GST on Handloom products gains momentum

The post card movement launched by Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao against the decision taken by the BJP ruled Central Government to impose five percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on handloom products has gained momentum with people in large number from all walks of life sending post cards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to a call given by the TRS working president few days back.



Giving more strength to the movement, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha from her part has sent a post card the prime minister. Expressing her opinion on the post card movement, in a tweet, she stressed the importance of handloom industry which is stood as a living testimony to the Indians' rich heritage and culture in celebrating the diversity of the rainbow nation. The MLC also criticized Modi government at Center on levying the GST on the handloom products instead promoting them a move against the growth of the nation. She said that she joined the nobel initiative of KTR anna to put pressure on the central government towards roll back the GST on the handloom products.

Netizens across the world also wholeheartedly welcoming the movement which is meant to protect the livelihood of the weaver's community all over the country. They have been sharing the images of the post cards, which were posted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding to roll back the decision on imposing the GST on handloom products, on social media.