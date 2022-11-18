KTR urges Prime Minister Modi to setup a Ministry for OBCs

TRS working president, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao has urged Prime Minister to setup a separate ministry for the OBCs. He posted a series of tweets on his twitter handle tagging Narendra Modi.

In his first tweet he attached photographs of TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao led a delegation of OBC associations to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2004, where the delegation requested Manmohan Singh to setup a ministry for OBCs.

"These file pictures are from 18th December, 2004 when Sri KCR Garu had led a delegation of OBC associations to the then Hon'ble PM Dr. Manmohan Singh requesting him to setup a Ministry in Union Govt for OBC welfare. Unfortunately, the demand was not considered by UPA Govt", KTR lamented in the first tweet.

The minister requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up the above said ministry and made budgetary allocations to the ministry in the upcoming budget.

"We have also requested the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji to consider the demand of OBCs positively. Hopefully, a separate ministry with appropriate budgetary allocations will be delivered by the NDA Govt in the upcoming Budget 2023", the TRS working president said in the second tweet.

