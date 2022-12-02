KTR thanks CM KCR for Ward Officer posts, says it is an innovative move

Telangana Municipal and Urban Development Minister KT Ramarao said that appointment of ward officers through Group 4 is an innovative move. He said that with the appointment of ward officers, more attention can be given to civic issues and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for giving Group-4 notification. Minister KTR wrote on his Twitter handle to this extent.

"Appointment of Ward Officers through Group 4 is an innovative move. This allows more focus on civic issues. Ward officers have good coordination with councilors. Thanks to CM KCR for giving Group-4 notification.'' KTR posted on Twitter.

It is learned that the appointment of ward officers is going to be done in 141 municipalities of the state. TSPSC has released a notification regarding this.