KTR takes jibe at PM Modi, demands Nobel Prize in Medicine

Telangana state Minister for Municipal and Urban Development KT Ramarao continues his tirade with Prime Minister Narendra Modi day in and day out leaving no stone unturned. Off late, the TRS working president took a jibe at Modi saying that we had to demand a noble prize for the latter in the field of Medicine and Science for successfully discovering the vaccine for coronavirus. Further, he also lauded the cabinet ministers especially Kishan Reddy for the intellectual.

Alright, putting sarcasm aside and if go into details, in a reply to the chairman of TSMDC Krishank's tweet where he released a video in which Union Cabinet Minister hailing from Telangana was seen saying that PM Modi has courageously invented the COVID-19 vaccine, KTR made above sarcastic comments in Twitter. The video shared by Krishank is going viral on social media with KTR's jibe.

Let us demand Nobel prize in Medicine/Science to Modi Ji



Apparently Modi discovered the Covid Vaccine courageously ‍♂️



His Cabinet colleagues are really bright I must accept; especially Kishan Reddy https://t.co/Zt37okSx49 — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 17, 2022

