KTR takes a jibe at the Komatireddy brothers, says they are covert Reddys

TRS Working President KTR has come hard at the Komatireddy brothers saying that they are not Kamatireddys instead covert Reddys. Addressing a meeting of TRSV organised at Telangana Bhavan, the Municipal and Urban Development Minister made the above comments.



Recalling the NITO Aayog's appreciation to Telangana state's Mission Bhagiratha scheme recommending the centre to sanction Rs. 19,000 crores, KTR took a jibe at BJP and central government saying that the latter, which could not spend Rs. 19,000 crores for the people who suffer from inadequate drinking water has sanctioned an Rs. 18,000 crore contract project to Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy



K Taraka Ramarao alleged that the Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Rajagopal Reddy who has fallen prey to BJP are deceiving people with covert operations. KTR has reiterated the minister Jagdish Reddy's comments of quitting Munugode by-election if Rajagopal Reddy spends Rs. 18,000 crore received as part of Quid Pro Quo for the development of Munugode and Nalgonda. He also demanded Rajagopal Reddy to give an explanation and face an investigation with a Supreme Court judge.

