KTR shocks over Liz Truss resignation, highlights Modi's failures

Amid the resignation of United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss taking responsibility over the failure of economic policies in the country just after 45 days of serving, the TRS working president and Municipal and Urban Development Minister KT Ramarao took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of creating highest unemployment, inflation, and lowest rupee value.

Stating that he was amused over the resignation of UK PM Liz Truss in less than 45 days for her failed economic policy, KTR took a jibe at Modi by writing, "In India, we have a PM who gave us; Highest unemployment in 30 years, Highest Inflation in 45 years, Highest LPG price in the world, Lowest Rupee Vs USD."

Minister KTR also retweeted Professor in Economics at Cornell University Kaushik Basu who expressed concern over the economic developments in India claiming that inflation and youth unemployment is high and the value of the rupee has also fallen shockingly.





Amused to read that UK PM Liz Truss resigned in less than 45 days for her failed economic policy!



In India, we have a PM who gave us;



❇️ Highest unemployment in 30 years

❇️ Highest Inflation in 45 years

❇️ Highest LPG price in the world

❇️ Lowest Rupee Vs USD#TolerantIndia — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 21, 2022





Kaushik said in his tweet that such issues will take India backward, which was the leader in the world until a few years ago. Professor Kaushik said that there are many reasons for these problems, but the politics of divide and rule is making these problems bigger. "Inflation moderately high, youth unemployment shockingly high, the rupee shockingly low. These are sad facts for a nation that was a global frontrunner till a few years ago. There are many factors behind these weaknesses but one common driver is the politics of divide and rule," Basu wrote.





Inflation moderately high, youth unemployment shockingly high, the rupee shockingly low. These are sad facts for a nation that was a global frontrunner till a few years ago. There are many factors behind these weaknesses but one common driver is the politics of divide and rule. — Kaushik Basu (@kaushikcbasu) October 21, 2022



