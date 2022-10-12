KTR opposes Hindi Imposition in central universities, says Indians have a choice of language

Telangana IT Minister KTR said that people should have the right to choose their language. Taking a dig at the Centre's decision to make Hindi compulsory in the Central Universities and Central Government jobs, the minister said that it is anti-democratic and made clear that they are against the central government's decision.

KTR as always known took to Twitter and fumed at the central government for its anti people's decisions and for disrupting the spirit of federalism He said that India has no national language and Hindi is only an official language.

"India does NOT have a National language & Hindi is one among the many official languages. To impose Hindi by way of mandating in IITs & central Govt recruitments, NDA Govt is flouting the federal spirit. Indians should have a choice of language and we say No to Hindi Imposition," KTR wrote on Twitter.





In a letter submitted to President of India Draupadi Murmu, the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language has recommended imposing Hindi as a medium of instruction in all the central universities. The committee has reportedly said that Hindi should be replaced with English gradually.

However, the Tamil Nadu and Kerala Chief Ministers MK Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan opposed the decision and wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising the objections.