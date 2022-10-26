KTR inaugurates Nagole flyover, says Hyderabad is developing at a rapid pace

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi Working President, IT and Industries Minister KT Ramarao on Wednesday inaugurated the Nagole flyover. On this occasion, he said that the city of Hyderabad is developing rapidly. He said that a 990-meter-long flyover has been constructed at a cost of Rs.143 crores in Nagole. With the construction of this flyover, people can travel from Uppal to LB Nagar without any traffic problems.









Minister KTR said that four more projects will be completed by March next year. "Nagole flyover was constructed as part of the Telangana government's strategic road development scheme to reduce traffic congestion in Hyderabad city. Vehicles will travel in six lines on this flyover, which is about one kilometer long," KTR said.

The minister said that with the construction of an underpass near the LB Nagar Junction, the traffic on the inner Ring Road is already going on smoothly. KTR as always known said with the Nagole flyover, the journey from Shamshabad airport to Uppal via Aramgar and LB Nagar and from there to other places will be easier.







