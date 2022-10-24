KTR, Harish Rao wishes people on Diwali, asks to celebrate safely

Telangana Minister KT Ramarao and Harish Rao on Monday wished all the people on the occasion of Diwali festival and urged the people ensure safety while celebrating the festival of lights.

KTR who took to the Twitter stated that the festival is a symbol of the victory of good over evil, KTR said that this festival of Diwali is celebrated by the people of the country, which dispels darkness and fills with light. He urged that every to celebrate the festival safely and joyfully.









On the other hand, Minister Harish Rao wished all the people Happy Diwali and hoped that the festival of Diwali, which dispels darkness and brings light, will bring new light in people's lives. He tweeted by writing wishing you all a happy Diwali.

Meanwhile, the country celebrates the Diwali festival with much fervour and joy.