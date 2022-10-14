KTR had lunch at Fluoride Victim's House

The fluoride victim Amshala Swami of Sivvannagudem became emotional when TRS working president KTR visited his house and had lunch with him. Amshala Swami recollected the helping hand extended by KTR to his family when they were sailing in troubled times.

Surprising everyone in and around Sivvannagudem of Munugode Assembly constituency, Telangana Rasthra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao visited the house of fluoride victim Amshala Swami. The minister along with Amshala Swami and his family members had lunch by sitting on the floor. The family members overwhelmed with the humanitarian approach of the TRS working president. They recollected the helping hand extended by KTR when they were in financial trouble. Amshala Swami who become emotional has said that the minister apart from helping their family personally he also solved the decades-old- fluoride problem.

According to him, KTR witnessed the problems of the fluoride victims and stood in support of them. He found out a permanent solution the problem. The minister provided financial help to Amshala Swami. The TRS government sanctioned double-bed room house to him. A sum of Rs.5,50,000 was allotted to the fluoride victim. KTR personally monitored the construction of house to Amshala Swami. As per the instructions of the minister, TRS leader Karnati Vidyasagar has look after the completion of the double-bed room house allotted to the fluoride victim.

Earlier there is large number of fluoride victims in Munugode. Now the situation is changed. With every household in Munugode Assembly constituency got drinking water tap connections, the fluoride problem was almost solved.





Delete Edit



