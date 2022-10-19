KTR focuses on development, his AP counterpart attacks opponents with abuses

When the Telangana IT minster KT Rama Rao has been focusing on the development and job opportunities to the unemployed youth in the state, his counterpart in Andhra Pradesh Gudivada Amarnath is busy in abusing the opposition leaders in a filthy language.

The tweets of both the ministers on same day had reflecting the priorities of the duo.

"It is happy to inaugurate five new projects in Genome Valley. The five new projects with a cumulative investment worth Rs.1,100 crore. As many as 3,000 people will get job opportunities through the projects", KTR tweeted.





Minister also inaugurated GV Research Platform's (@gvrp_in) state-of-the-art facility that offers a suite of preclinical research services. The 28,000 sq ft facility will have opportunities for Veterinary Science, Toxicology, Pharmacology and Analytical Research professionals. pic.twitter.com/Zl86lvlsgK — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) October 18, 2022





When it comes to AP IT minister his tone and priority is entirely different when compared to Telangana IT minister.

His tweet in Telugu against Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan(PK) reads like this "PK = Pichi Kukka (Mad Dog), PK = Package Kalyan, PK = Pellilla (Marriages) Kalyan".





PK = పిచ్చి కుక్క

PK = ప్యాకేజీ కల్యాణ్

PK = పెళ్ళిళ్ళ కల్యాణ్ @PawanKalyan — Gudivada Amarnath (@gudivadaamar) October 18, 2022





The above tweets are classic example of the position of the ministers in the two Telugu states when it comes to the issues they have been prioritizing.

When it comes to Andhra Pradesh, with 151 MLAs in its kitty, the ruling YSRC party is very strong in the state. There is nearly two years time for the Assembly elections in AP. But the ministers in the neighbouring state are totally focusing on abusing the opposition leaders in a filthy language as it the elections fast approaching.

When it comes to Telangana the politics in the state has to be heat up with the elections to the Assembly will be held in one year. At present all political parties in Telangana state are focusing on upcoming by-election to Munugode Assembly constituency. That means the ministers in Telangana has to set aside the development and welfare of the state and they have to be busy in neck deep politics.

But the ministers in Telangana have been totally concentrating on delivering the fruits of welfare schemes, development programmes and inviting investments into the projects which provides large scale of job opportunities to the unemployed youth in the state. Especially minister KT Rama Rao has been giving first priority to the development. He has been saying that politics should be always in back seat when it comes to the development of the state. According he has been focusing on companies going to establish their new facilities in Hyderabad, the investments they have been investing and finally the job opportunities to the unemployed youth in Telangana with the arrival of new companies to the state.