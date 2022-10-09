KTR counters Bandi Sanjay's Tantrik remark, says he should be admitted in Erragadda

Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Ramarao has reacted sharply to the Tantrik remark made by the Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bandi Sanjay saying that BJP leaders have to soon admit the latter in the Erragadda Government Health care hospital for treatment to avoid him from turning mentally ill.



The Minister in his counter to the Bandi Sanjay's Tantrik claim through his Twitter handle wrote, " Dear BJP leaders please take this Lavangam to Erragadda Mental hospital for treatment before he could turn into mentally ill and bite the people around." He urged their party leaders not to ignore him as he could turn dangerous to society with his madness.



Earlier, the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been doing black magic and asserted that the latter has changed the party name to BRS on the advice of Tantrik.



However, the strong counter from KTR has sent the BJP leaders into defence for the ignorant claims from the BJP state head. On the other hand, the young and dynamic minister responded to the centre announcing the Coconut Development Board Centre to Gujarat saying that Another board to Gujarat, yet another fraud to Telangana.



It is known that ever since the Chief Minister of Telangana announced the name change of TRS to BRS there is a wide range of criticism from the BJP. However, the TRS leaders claim that BJP is scared of the BRS party

