KTR condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death, says an era has come to end

Telangana IT Minister KT Ramarao expressed condolences over the death of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. He said that an era in Indian politics has ended with his death and expressed sympathies to Akhilesh Yadav and other family members. He said that he is praying for strength for all the leaders and loyalists of the Samajwadi Party.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (82) passed away on Monday morning. He was ill for the past few days and breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He was treated in the ICU for a week. The news of Mulayam's death was shared by his son Akhilesh Yadav through Twitter.

Earlier, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the death of Samajwadi Party founder and former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav in a statement. He showered praises on Mulayam, who served three times as the Chief Minister and Union Minister and worked for the welfare of the poor and weaker communities throughout his life. "Mulayam Singh Yadav came into politics with the inspiration of great leaders Ram Manohar Lohia," he said.